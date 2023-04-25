Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $568,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

