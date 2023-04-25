Kelman Lazarov Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.