Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 0% Higher

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Rating)

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.