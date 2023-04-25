Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

