Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$5.97-6.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.18-20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.50.

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

