Komodo Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $49.08 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00131640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00051915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00034666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

