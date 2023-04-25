Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72.18 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002344 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $72.18 million and approximately $257,836.03 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.66575779 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $250,020.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

