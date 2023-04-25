Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.50

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 6152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

