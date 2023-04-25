Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Insider Sells $16,305.90 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) insider Joshua D. Cowley sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $16,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at $469,370.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Latham Group Price Performance

Latham Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 232,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

