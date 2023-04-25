LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

LCNB Price Performance

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Get LCNB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCNB Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.