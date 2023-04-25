LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.
LCNB Price Performance
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.
