Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,795 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. 1,272,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

