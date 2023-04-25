Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $19.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.80. 1,055,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.79. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

