Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 629,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. 2,091,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

