Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.26. 970,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.