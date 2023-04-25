Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 9,225,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,503,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

