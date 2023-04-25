Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $918,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 565,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 202.8% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

EAGG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 87,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.