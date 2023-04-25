Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 897.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. 22,100 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $617.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

