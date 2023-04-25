Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 18,490,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,870,563. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.