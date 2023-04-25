Linear Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Linear has a total market cap of $109.60 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00340104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

