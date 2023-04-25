Linear Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $114.10 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

