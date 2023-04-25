Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Stock Price Down 8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 113,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 185,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

