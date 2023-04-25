Longitude Cayman Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for 1.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Invitae by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 863,989 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 668,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The company had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

