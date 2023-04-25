Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $57.11 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93,249 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 551,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,908. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 928.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.