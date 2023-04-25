Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $61.20 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $61,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,186. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

