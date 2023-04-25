LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.97

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 508242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

LSB Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

