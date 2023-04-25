LSL Property Services plc (LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on June 2nd

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services Trading Up 2.6 %
LSL opened at GBX 280 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.14 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.91.
About LSL Property Services
Further Reading
