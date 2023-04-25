Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.80 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.80 million and $380,176.71 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00345420 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

