Main Street Research LLC Acquires 5,053 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 5.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

