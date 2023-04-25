Main Street Research LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

TSLA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.15. 59,281,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,984,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $333.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.09.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

