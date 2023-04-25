Main Street Research LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 214,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,340,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 491,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,763. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

