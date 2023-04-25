Main Street Research LLC Invests $10.30 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 263,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 1,018,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

