Main Street Research LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. 7,218,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,225,352. The company has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.