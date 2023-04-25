Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,563. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.