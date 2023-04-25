Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

QQQ traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,437,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.