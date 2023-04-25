Main Street Research LLC Sells 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $627.82. 798,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,746. The company has a market cap of $261.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

