Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 18,831,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 35,923,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

