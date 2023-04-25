Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,776,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,887 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

