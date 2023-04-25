MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.55. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 5,854 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

MarketWise Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

