MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.55. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 5,854 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.
MarketWise Trading Down 3.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
