Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,304,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

