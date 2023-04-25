Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.90.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $249.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.61 and a 200 day moving average of $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

