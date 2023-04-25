Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

