Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175,636 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $644.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

