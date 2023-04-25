Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

