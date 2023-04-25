Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,697,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a 200 day moving average of $201.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

