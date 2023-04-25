Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 7,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Mosaic stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

