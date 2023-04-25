Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.