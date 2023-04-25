Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MRK opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
