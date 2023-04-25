Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,870 shares of company stock valued at $14,329,070. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 1,438,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

