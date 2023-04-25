Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,719. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.



