Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. 1,040,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,848. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

