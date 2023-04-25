Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

ARCC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,383. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.